Ex-gov, Sen Shekarau, vows to get justice for murdered 5-yr-old Kano girl

Former Kano State Governor and now Senator representing Kano Central senatorial district in the National Assembly, Ibrahim Shekarau, has vowed to personally pursue and get justice for the family of murdered five-year-old school girl, Hanifa Abubakar, who was allegedly kidnapped and killed by her school proprietor, Abdulmalik Tanko.

Shekarau who visited the bereaved family of the girl to commiserate with them on Sunday, said he will do all it takes to make sure they get justice.

READ ALSO: Again, Shekarau’s APC faction defeats Gov Ganduje’s group in court

In a statement by his media aide, Dr Sule Yau Sule after the condolence visit, Shekarau, a two-term Governor in the state, promised the Abubakar family that the late Hanifa will surely get justice.

“A heartless murder like this must not be swept under the carpet. I will personally make sure your beloved daughter gets justice, no matter what it takes.

“I will make sure I pursue this case to a logical conclusion and in the end, our murdered daughter will get justice,” the Senator vowed.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now