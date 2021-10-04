Ex-Gov Shekarau accuses Southern Govs of ‘gang-up’

A former Governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau, has criticised the Southern Governors Forum over what he said was its conspiracy and coercion on the discourse concerning zoning and rotational presidency.

Shekarau made this call during an interview with Channels TV ‘Sunrise Daily’ breakfast programme on Monday.

The lawmaker, who represents Kano Central District in the Senate, warned state governors and crucial stakeholders to be mindful of their utterances in order to avoid tensing up the country which is battling insecurity on all fronts.

“While I agree we should go for the best and therefore throw it open, regardless of which part of the country, but we must also be mindful of the aspect of the sense of belonging. We must be mindful of perception, to give some sense of belonging to every part of Nigeria.

“Where I disagree with the Southern Governors is coming together to gang up to say it must be our turn. I think this is purely a party affair,” Shekarau noted.

READ ALSO: Former governor, Shekarau, speaks on power shift

He further reiterated the need for unity ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“We must not do this at the point of threat, that it must be me, it must be he, we need to come together. This is more of a political party issue.

“My point of disagreement with the gang up groups like the Southern Governors is coming to gang up to say it must be our time, this is wrong, it is purely (a) party issue and the political parties should go into the boardrooms and sort this issue out themselves.”

“Today, the Southern Governors gang up, tomorrow, another group would gang up and say it must be us.

“Governors are very prominent people in the scheme of things, they are leaders, so, they must be careful coming together to make some pronouncement that would amount to instigating the general public to take a stand and see it as a regional fight,” Shekarau warned.

