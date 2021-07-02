Ex-gov Shettima calls for power shift to Southern Nigeria in 2023

A former governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, on Friday called for power shift to southern Nigeria in 2023.

Shettima made the call at the public presentation of a book written by the Chairman of TETfund Research and Development Standing Committee, Prof. Njidda Gadzama and titled: “Standing for the Truth with Courage,” held in Abuja.

The ex-governor, who said the hope of Nigeria rests on the mindset of her people, said the country’s problem was not religion or ethnicity but people using it to achieve their goals.

He said: “I believe in equity, justice and fairness. After power has resided in the North for eight years, there is need for a power shift to the South in 2023.”

Shettima stressed the need for the country to inculcate the culture of writing books to enhance the academic performance of students.

The Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, who was also at the forum, called for unity and peaceful co-existence of Nigerians.

Gambari said the best way to guarantee unity of the country was for the people to come together and live peacefully.

He commended Gadzama for using his experience to illustrate the importance of standing for truth in his book.

He said: “We are going through difficult times in our country, economic and security but let us recognise that the whole world is going through the same challenge.

“Nigeria is part of the world. But the leadership under which we operate shows we shall indeed overcome all these. If we keep united, keep building, we cannot be ignored by any other country in the world.

“I am convinced that under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, there is going to be a better future. He belongs to all Nigerians.”

