Ex-gov Suswam's brother reportedly killed by unknown gunmen | Ripples Nigeria

Gunmen, on Tuesday reportedly killed Terkura Suswam, the elder brother of former Benue State Governor Gabriel Suswam.

According to a report, Terkura was killed in his country home in Anyii, Logo Local Government Area of the state around Tuesday night.

The report, quoting a local source disclosed that Terkura was at the site of a building that he was putting up when the gunmen, numbering four in a vehicle, approached him and shot him, killing him on the spot.

“When Chief got to the building site with his son, he requested for a seat and sat down while supervising the building project.

“He was still sitting down when the gunmen came in a vehicle and shot him at a close range. He died on the spot,” the report qouted the source as saying.

