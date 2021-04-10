Ex-gov Wada heads PDP screening committee for Anambra election | Ripples Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) has appointed former Kogi State Governor, Idris Wada, as Chairman of the Screening Committee for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.

The PDP National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (retd), disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Akobundu said the party also appointed its South-East Zonal Secretary, Chief James Ugwu, as Secretary of the committee.

Other members of the panel are – Senator Ehigie Uzamere, Mrs. Martha Bodunrin and Mr. Jones Onyereri.

According to Akobundu, the screening exercise will take place at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja on April 12 and April 13.

He said: “It is expected that the aspirants will exercise exemplary conduct and strict adherence to rules and regulations during the assessment that will justify the confidence reposed in them by the leadership of our party.”

