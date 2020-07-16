Ex-Gov Yari denies assaulting airport staff, threatens to drag Fani-Kayode to court

The former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, has denied the claim that he assaulted an airport staff and flouted the Covid-19 directives at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano.

He called on the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to retract the allegation that he assaulted its staff and to tender an immediate public apology to him for the falsehood published about his person.

The former governor further threatened to take legal action against a former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode over his reaction on the matter.

FAAN had in a series of tweets on Wednesday accused Yari of flouting Covid-19 preventive measures and assaulting its staff.

The agency had described Yari’s conduct as “unacceptable” and “irresponsible.”

But in a statement signed and made available to newsmen by Mayowa Oluwabiyi, Media Consultant to Yari, he denied flouting and disregarding Covid-19 directives at MAKIA on Saturday 11th July, as claimed by FAAN.

“We wish to state categorically that H.E Abdulaziz Yari did pass through the MAKIA on the said day but DID NOT assault any airport official. He also followed all the COVID 19 preventive protocols set by FAAN.

“The incident cited in the tweet simply never happened.

“H.E Abdulaziz Yari finds the tweet odious and distasteful, he therefore demands that FAAN retract the offensive tweet and tender an immediate public apology to him for the falsehood published about his person.”

Fani-Kayode in response to FAAN allegation against Yari had partly tweeted on his verified Twitter handle: “I have always said that ex-Governor of Zamfara state, Abdulazeez Yari is an animal. He is not only a crooked, corrupt and violent beast but he also spent years bathing in and drinking the blood of his own people by encouraging and actively supporting the activity of killer bandits.”

On Fani-Kayode’s response, the former governor said he had noted the “unwarranted and needlessly vicious attack on his person and reputation” in a tweet posted on the ex-minister’s Twitter handle, @realFFK.

“We wish to re-affirm that H.E Abdulaziz Yari, the former governor of Zamfara state is a law-abiding Nigerian who will never resort to violence on any issue whatsoever.

“H.E Yari holds the Federal Government of Nigeria in very high esteem and supports all steps taken by the Presidential Task Force on COVID 19 to fight the deadly pandemic.

“However, the vicious attack on the person and reputation of H.E Abdulaziz Yari cannot be winked at.

“Mr. Femi Fani-kayode will hear from H.E Yari’s lawyers in due course in order to set the record straight,” he said.

