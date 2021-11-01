Ex-gov Yari dismisses reports on planned switch to PDP

A former governor of Zamfara, Abdulaziz Yari, said on Monday he has no plan to dump the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or any other political party in the country.

There were insinuations that the ex-governor had concluded plans to leave the APC for PDP over a disagreement with the party’s national leadership.

This followed a claim by the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, that some top members of the ruling party would join the PDP in the coming days.

Yari, who reacted to the insinuations in a statement issued by his Chief of Staff, Abdullahi Abdulkarim-Tsafe, described as outright falsehood posts on social media about his plan to join the PDP.

The statement read: “To our concerned party members, friends, associates, and the general public, our attention has been drawn to the false news being circulated over social media and some print media by some unscrupulous and under-baked attention-seeking moronic elements.

“For the records, there has never been a time that the former Governor of Zamfara, Abdulaziz Yari ever had anything to do with the PDP.

“He has always been, right from his early days in politics, with the All People Party (APP), All Nigerian People’s Party (ANPP)), All Progressive Congress (APC) and has never had any interest in being a member of the PDP.

“It has become imperative that we address all these disjointed and sickening rumors for the umpteenth time.

“We are saying that these accusations of the former governor sharing cars, monies, and making threats to some PDP members are nothing but false, baseless, laughable, lacks bearing, and lies from the pit of Lucifer.

“Note that as a seasoned politician, Abdulaziz Yari would never engage in any anti/multi-party activities neither would he break the party oath just to score some cheap points.

“These are the handiworks of mischief makers who are bent on tarnishing his image.

“These lies and their uncooked rumours will not stop His Excellency from working with our APC members in achieving success in the days ahead.

“Let it also be known that this does not affect or change his Excellency’s intention and decision to run for the national chairmanship of our great party, the APC.

“We are not asking rumour mongers not to cook up lies as that is their daily dish and means of survival, but that when they do, they should borrow senses from history.

“Abdulaziz Abubakar Yari still remains unshakable, unbeatable, and unmovable Insha Allah.”

