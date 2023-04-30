News
Ex-gov Yari meets Buhari, pushes for zoning of Senate president to North
The former Zamfara State governor, Abdulaziz Yari, on Sunday met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja.
In a chat with State House correspondents after the meeting, the former governor urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to reward the North for contributing the highest votes to the party in the February 25 presidential elections with the Senate presidency.
Yari, who won the Zamfara West senatorial seat in the last election, is one of the few politicians eyeing the nation’s number three seat in the 10th National Assembly.
READ ALSO: PANDEF pushes for zoning of Senate President to South-South
He said: “I’m advising the party that they should reward performance, not religion. Because religion is not in the constitution of Nigeria, and it is not in our manifesto and our constitution.
“Everyone knows the role that we played despite the thinking that we have our own. But we voted on the party line which gave the APC leeway to grab the presidency again.
“So, therefore, we’re saying the party should do the right thing. And those that are going around saying ‘Muslim-Christian,’ should be very careful. Our education in politics is more than that now.”
