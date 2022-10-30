News
Ex- gov Yuguda defends Buhari, slams state governments on insecurity
A former Bauchi State governor, Isa Yuguda, has criticized the state governors over the spiraling insecurity in their domains.
Yuguda, who spoke on Newsnight, a pre-recorded programme on Channels Television, said the governors also deserved the blame for the current state of security in the country.
He disagreed with claims in several quarters that the governors have little authority over security matters in their territory.
He urged governors to take threats to the lives of their people more seriously than they did in the past.
READ ALSO: APC spokesperson, Morka, says Buhari has done well in fight against insecurity
The ex-governor said: “From my own experience, the primary responsibility when taking the oath of office is about the protection of lives and properties.
“For those that have the problems starting in their place, it is their own responsibility. The President will not approve any Certificate of Occupancy for you to build a house in any state of the federation, it is the governors that do.
“If the governor approves the C of O of your house, you don’t expect Buhari to build a fence for your house or provide security for you.
“If a government will dedicate the entire resources and budget on security to ensure that everybody sleeps in his house and you don’t have money to build roads, go to the President and say ‘I have secured my state, everybody sleeps with his eyes closed and business is going on. I don’t have any money, will you please support me with N20 or N30 billion so that I can build roads? The President will do that.”
