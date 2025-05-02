Connect with us

Politics

Ex-health commissioner resigns from PDP in Enugu

2 hours ago

A former Commissioner for Health in Enugu State, Dr. Samuel Ngwu, has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The ex-commissioner announced his resignation in a letter addressed to the PDP chairman in Umunevo Ward 2 in Enugu North Local Government Area of the state.

The letter seen by journalists on Friday was also copied to the PDP Chairman in Enugu State, Dr. Martin Chukwunwike.

READ ALSO: Three Reps dump LP for PDP in Enugu

It read: “This is to notify you of my resignation from the PDP with effect from 28 day of April, 2025.

“I thank the Stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for allowing me to serve my state, Enugu, and country, Nigeria.”

Ngwu, who later spoke with journalists, said he resigned from the party for personal reasons. Ngwu was a PDP aspirant in the 2011 election for Enugu East Senatorial District. He was also a PDP Enugu State National Delegate between 2011 and 2014.

Opinions

