Ex-House of Reps speaker, Bankole to join APC, meets Buni, Badaru | Ripples Nigeria

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole, is set to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Action Democratic Party (ADP).

Bankole, who was the ADP candidate during the 2019 governorship election in Ogun State, met the Chairman of the APC National Caretaker Committee, Mai Mala Buni; and Jigawa State Governor, Mohammad Badaru, in Abuja on Friday.

Buni, who disclosed this in a statement issued by his spokesman, Mamman Mohammed, said the trio discussed a wide range of issues including the ex-speaker’s planned switch to APC.

The statement read: “Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe and Chairman, APC CECPC, today hosted Bankole and Governor Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa.

“The three leaders discussed a wide range of political issues, including the switch of the former speaker and his supporters to APC.

“It is evident that APC’s opportunities in Ogun are growing and widening.”

Bankole was speaker of the House of Representatives from 2007 to 2011.

