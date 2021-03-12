 Ex-House of Reps speaker, Bankole to join APC, meets Buni, Badaru | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

Ex-House of Reps speaker, Bankole to join APC, meets Buni, Badaru

Published

1 hour ago

on

OGUN: Former Reps speaker Dimeji Bankole, Abiola’s daughter pick ADP tickets

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole, is set to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Action Democratic Party (ADP).

Bankole, who was the ADP candidate during the 2019 governorship election in Ogun State, met the Chairman of the APC National Caretaker Committee, Mai Mala Buni; and Jigawa State Governor, Mohammad Badaru, in Abuja on Friday.

Buni, who disclosed this in a statement issued by his spokesman, Mamman Mohammed, said the trio discussed a wide range of issues including the ex-speaker’s planned switch to APC.

READ ALSO: OGUN: Former Reps speaker Dimeji Bankole, Abiola’s daughter pick ADP tickets

The statement read: “Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe and Chairman, APC CECPC, today hosted Bankole and Governor Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa.

“The three leaders discussed a wide range of political issues, including the switch of the former speaker and his supporters to APC.

“It is evident that APC’s opportunities in Ogun are growing and widening.”

Bankole was speaker of the House of Representatives from 2007 to 2011.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations2 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Sports6 hours ago

Dare tasks Pinnick to use FIFA Council position to better Nigerian football

Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has sent out a congratulatory message to Amaju Pinnick following his...
Amaju Pinnick Amaju Pinnick
Sports8 hours ago

Pinnick becomes third Nigerian to win FIFA Council seat, returns as CAF vice-president

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick has emerged as a member of the FIFA executive Council following...
Sports9 hours ago

S’African billionaire, Motsepe, takes over from Ahmad as CAF President

South African Billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe has emerged as the new president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF). The...
Sports11 hours ago

Akwa Utd player, officials hospitalized after team bus involved in accident

A player and two officials of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Akwa United have been hospitalized after their team...
Sports1 day ago

EUROPA: Spurs, Arsenal take control of last-16 ties; Man Utd held by Milan

Tottenham Hotspur took control of the round-of-16 tie against Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League after sealing a 2-0 home...

Latest Tech News

Tech4 hours ago

Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures $3m. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures...
Latest1 day ago

MEST opens 2022 applications for entrepreneurs in Ghana, Nigeria. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. MEST opens 2022 applications for...
YouTube struggling to get back online after global outage YouTube struggling to get back online after global outage
Latest1 day ago

YouTube to tax content creators from Nigeria, others

American online video-sharing platform, YouTube on Wednesday, announced that content creators in Nigeria and other parts of the world on...
Latest2 days ago

Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after raising $170m from investors. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after...
Latest3 days ago

Russia sues Google, Facebook, Twitter, others for refusal to delete protest content

Russian authorities on Tuesday, filed cases against Twitter, Google, Facebook, Tiktok and Telegram, at a court in Moscow, for allegedly...
Latest3 days ago

Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand portfolio outside S’Africa. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand...

Copyright © 2021 Ripples Nigeria. All rights reserved.