Ex-IGP decries deployment of ‘200,000’ police officers to guard elites

A former Inspector-General of Police, Solomon Arase, has decried the deployment of police officers to guard politicians and other influential people in the country.

Arase, according to a statement issued at the second edition of the national dialogue series of the Political Leadership and Training Institute (POLA), held in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Monday, attributed the challenges facing the police to a lack of political will to implement the recommendations of past reforms on the force.

The ex-IGP said: “We have about 400,000 police personnel in Nigeria, and 200,000 of those officers are with the political elites. What we are doing in this country is that we are policing the elites. We are not policing security spaces and this is an issue we have to look into.

“Nigeria has had at least four police reforms from committees set up by past leaders but unfortunately, none of the reports of the reforms has been implemented. The reports are just there gathering dust.”

