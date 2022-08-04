Ex-IGP, Tafa Balogun dies at 75

A former Inspector-General of Police, Mustapha Balogun, is dead.

Family sources told journalists on Thursday night.

He was 75.

Balogun, who was appointed as the country’s 21st IGP by former President Olusegun Obasanjo in March 2002, died in a hospital in Lagos, on Thursday.

Born in Ila-Orangun, Osun State on August 8, 1947, Tafa Balogun as he was affectionately called, worked in various police commands throughout the country, including the Principal Staff Officer (PSO) to former IGP, Muhammadu Gambo.

READ ALSO: EFCC makes N2b interest from Tafa, Akinbgbola, Dariye seized funds

He also served as Deputy Commission of Police in Edo State and Commissioner of Police in Delta, Rivers and Abia States.

Before his appointment as IGP, Balogun was the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone One, Kano.

He was forced to resign in 2005 over alleged corruption.

The deceased was arraigned at the Federal High Court, Abuja, for stealing over $100 million from police treasury.

He was sentenced to six months in prison after signing a plea bargaining agreement with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now