Ex-Imo governor, Ihedioha upbeat on chances in 2023 election

A former Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, vowed at the weekend he would return to the seat in 2023.

Ihedioha was sacked by the Supreme Court in February last year.

In one of the most controversial rulings in the nation’s history, the apex court declared Hope Uzodinma who finished fourth in the 2019 election as duly elected governor of Imo State.

READ ALSO: Ihedioha tackles Gov Uzodinma over claims on Imo IGR profile

Ihedioha, who addressed the congregation at the 4th Anniversary of Egbu declaration held at All Saints Anglican Cathedral in Egbu, Owerri, said his focus was on the Imo governorship seat, adding that nobody would discourage him from pursuing the dream.

He said: “I am proud of Owerri zone and I will continue to love you. I will continue to serve you. I am not here to campaign because the campaign has been done already.

“I will remain faithfully committed to the ideals of our people. What I know is doing good for the people. I will continue to maintain those democratic principles that stand us out.

“When you made me your governor I did not disappoint you from the beginning to the final stages. These are challenging and tough times. They want to discourage us but it will not happen.

“I will keep my eyes on the ball. We must keep our eyes on the ball. The ball is the governorship of Imo State. My eyes will firmly remain on the governorship of Imo State. We are already there.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now