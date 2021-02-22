Ex-Imo governor, Okorocha released ---Imo police | Ripples Nigeria

The Imo State Police Command on Monday, said a former governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha, has been released.

Orlando Ikeokwu, the spokesperson for the state police command made this known while featuring on Channels Television’s ‘Sunrise Daily’ programme.

Ikeokwu said Okorocha was released on Sunday night after he was “invited” for “questioning” over the unsealing of the Spring Palm Estate linked to his wife, Nkechi.

Read also: Police arrests ex-gov Okorocha in Imo

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that the ex-governor broke into the sealed Royal Palm Spring Estate in company of policemen, soldiers and personnel of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps on Sunday morning and ordered the unsealing of the property.

“He was released later at night,” the PPRO said, adding, “If anybody is found culpable, definitely, he will be charged to court. If investigation proves that he (Okorocha) has committed an offence, he will be charged to court, ” the spokesperson said.

Join the conversation

Opinions