Ex-Imo SSG demands Kanu’s unconditional release, referendum

A former Secretary to the Imo State Government, Uche Onyeagocha, on Wednesday demanded the unconditional release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, from detention.

Onyeagocha, who is a former lawmaker from Owerri Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, made the call at the Ripples Nigeria Dialogue held in Lagos.

He also asked the Federal Government to lift the proscription on IPOB.

The ex-SSG charged the federal government to take a second look at the increasing demand for a referendum in Nigeria.

He stressed that the unity of Nigeria must be negotiated and discussed for the sake of the country and citizenry.

Onyeagocha said: “The survival of Nigeria as a country depends on the following factors.

“Permit me to paint the image of Nigeria as a lady. The Nigeria Lady has been abducted by 300 men representing the 300 ethnic groups in Nigeria. These men are raping her in turns. For this Nigeria lady to survive,

“These 300 rapists must come to the realization that what they are doing is bad and that unless they stop the rape the lady will die.

“Beyond the realization, these 300 rapists must take practical steps to stop the rape forthwith.

“Upon stopping the rape, they must take urgent steps to take the lady for medical examination and rehabilitation.

“Finally, these 300 rapists must reach an irrevocable agreement never to ever rape the Nigeria Lady again.

“If you agree with my narrative, I ask you to decide, has step one towards saving Nigeria been achieved? My answer is no. Unless and until the four steps are achieved Nigeria is bound to die. Her disintegration is only but a matter of time.”

