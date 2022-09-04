Ex-INEC Chief, Jega, advocates increased participation of youth, women for hitch-free 2023 elections

Prof. Attahiru Jega, a former INEC chairman and the head of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP), has pleaded with young people and women to promote peace in order to achieve peaceful general elections in 2023.

Jega made the call on Sunday while opening the PRP Youth and Women Wing office of the party in Birnin Kebbi, the county seat of Kebbi.

He claimed that given the crucial roles women and young people play in the democratic processes, the call had become urgent.

The former INEC head admonished them to always keep the interests of the state and the country in mind when making choices on the upcoming general elections.

Jega exhorted people to keep their ground and decline to be used by petty politicians to sow discord during the election season.

Jega thanked the young and women for helping to save the state and the country as a whole and urged party members to work even more to ensure the party’s victory for the benefit of the state and the entire country.

Alhaji Abubakar Udu-Idris, the party’s candidate for governor in the state, earlier declared that if elected, he would implement an open door policy, transparency, and accountability.

He committed to giving infrastructure the top priority while ensuring that young people and women in the state have access to jobs.

