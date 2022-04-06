Politics
Ex-information minister, Labaran Maku, returns to PDP
The National Secretary of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Labaran Maku, has returned to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Maku, who is a former Minister of Information during ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, confirmed the development to journalists on Wednesday in Lafia, Nasarawa.
READ ALSO: 2023: Fayose withdraws from PDP zoning committee
He said the decision to return to the PDP was in response to the yearnings of his people in Nasarawa State.
The ex-minister dumped the PDP for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) after he failed to secure the party’s ticket for the 2015 governorship election in the state.
