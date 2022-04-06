Ex-information minister, Labaran Maku, returns to PDP

The National Secretary of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Labaran Maku, has returned to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Maku, who is a former Minister of Information during ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, confirmed the development to journalists on Wednesday in Lafia, Nasarawa.

He said the decision to return to the PDP was in response to the yearnings of his people in Nasarawa State.

The ex-minister dumped the PDP for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) after he failed to secure the party’s ticket for the 2015 governorship election in the state.

