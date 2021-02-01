Ex-information minister, Tony Momoh dies at 81

A former Minister of Information and Culture, Tony Momoh, is dead.

Momoh died on Monday at his residence in Abuja.

He was 81.

The deceased was appointed as Minister of Information and Culture by the former military president, Ibrahim Babangida, in 1986.

Momoh also served as Chairman of the African Conference of Information Ministers from 1988 to 1990.

He was also a member of the Nigeria Press Council.

The former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, who reacted to Momoh’s death on his Twitter handle, described the ex-minister as a good man.

He wrote: “A good man, Prince Tony Momoh, has gone home. The veteran journalist, politician, and former minister was an avowed apostle of politics without bitterness. And like the prince he was, carried himself with dignity and respect. He will be sorely missed.

“My family and I, condole with his family; the Otaru of Auchi Kingdom, HRH Alhaji Aliru Momoh (Ikelebe III) and his Council; the government and people of Edo State, his friends, and associates. May his soul rest in peace.”

