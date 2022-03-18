Ex-IPOB Deputy-Leader, Mefor, lampoons Fr. Mbaka for supporting Nnamdi Kanu

Former Deputy-Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Uche Mefor, has blasted the Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu State (AMEN), Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, for supporting and praying for the incarcerated leader of the group, Nnamdi Kanu.

Mefor, who has vowed that he would not stop calling out his former boss, also said Mbaka was encouraging Kanu and IPOB while keeping quiet on killings linked to the outlawed group.

Mefor also had stinging words for the Spiritual Leader of the Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Onitsha, Anambra State, Father Ebube Muonso, whom he accused of not speaking out against the “attrocities perpetrated by IPOB and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).”

In a message directed at the two clergymen on Friday, Mefor accused them of supporting Kanu in his war “against the very people he vowed to protect.”

“Reverend Father Mbaka and Reverend Father Ebube Monso, where are your consciences that you have kept a blind eye to the abomination going on in Igboland and supporting Nnamdi Kanu on whose inspiration the horror and carnage started?

“Ask Kanu why they turned their weapons against unarmed civilians in Igboland, killing their people in the name of Biafra? Please stop the pretence,” he wrote.

