Ex-IPOB deputy, Uche Mefor, accuses Kanu of killing Igbo people

Uche Mefor, a former deputy-leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has accused the leader of the Igbo separatist group, Nnamdi Kanu, of “turning the gun against the very people he claims to protect” and killing them in the process.

Mefor who has been in a running battle with his former boss, Kanu, and the hierarchy of IPOB, in a statement he posted on his Facebook page on Monday, said the incarcerated IPOB leader “crossed the line” when he led the group to “turn their weapons against the people of the South-East region.”

“The Indigenous People of Biafra under Nnamdi Kanu (IPONK), crossed the line when they turned their weapons against and joined the Nigerian state to begin to victimise the already victimised people of Biafra and especially the Igbo part of Biafraland (Alaigbo),” Mefor wrote.

“With these, the insensitivity is legendary, the callousness is unprecedented and the self-destructive mission is total.

READ ALSO: IPOB talks tough, tells southern leaders to stop begging Buhari for Nnamdi Kanu’s release

“Abomination is abomination. This systematic human rights violations against Biafrans of Igbo stock is unacceptable; the torture of the innocent and the targeted assassination and extra-judicial murder cases of both middle and high profile personalities are heinous crimes prohibited in both domestic and international laws.

“The conscription of a minor for participation into the criminal enterprise is another category of crime.

“The worst aspect is that all these heinous, atrocious crimes are not happening in war time but in peacetime. I personally cannot stand it until a total redirection is evidenced,” he wrote.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now