Ex-Jigawa gov, Sule Lamido, rubbishes claim on monetization of PDP primary, backs Atiku

The former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido, said on Wednesday former Vice President Atiku Abubakar provided the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with the greatest chance of regaining power in 2023.

Lamido, who stated this when he featured in a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, said although there was nobody who talked about the PDP in the last two years like the Rivers State Governor, Nyesome Wike ,the party members picked who they thought was the best for the presidential ticket.

He also dismissed claims on the monetization of the party’s national convention held last Saturday in Abuja.

Details later…

