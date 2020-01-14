Ex-Kwara gov, Ahmed reacts to claims he sold 110 govt properties to friends, cronies

The former governor of Kwara State, Abdulfatah Ahmed has denied claims that his administration sold 110 government properties, including the Deputy Governor’s house to friends and cronies.

While reacting to the allegations made by the Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, the former governor in a statement issued by his media aide, Dr Muyideen Akorede, late on Monday disputed the conflicting figures cited by the governor.

Ahmed also absolved his administration of any wrongdoing regarding the sale of government properties.

“My administration followed due process in selling some government quarters to civil servants, and members of the 7th Kwara State House of Assembly on owner-occupier basis following state Executive Council approval,” Ahmed said in the statement.

The said approval, he said, also covered other properties disposed of by his administration with the proceeds paid into government coffers.

Ahmed further clarified that the Federal Government’s monetisation policy which sought to shed the financial burden of maintaining government-owned properties, motivated his administration’s disposal of the affected assets.

READ ALSO: AMOTEKUN: Soyinka thumbs up Southwest govs, says it’s a desirable New Year gift

Governor Abdulrazaq had on Monday alleged, that the immediate past administration in the state sold off 110 properties in the state, including the Deputy Governor’s house.

The governor also claimed that 75 percent of the state allocation from the Federation Account was used for payment of workers’ salaries and other emoluments.

Abdulrazaq, who spoke to State House correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, described Kwara State financial situation as precarious and totally unacceptable.

The governor was reportedly summoned by President Buhari over the controversy that had trailed the demolition of former Senate president, Bukola Saraki’s family property in Ilorin, the state capital.

Join the conversation

Opinions