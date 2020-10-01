Ex-Lagos Commissioner, AbdulLateef, aiming for Sanwo-Olu’s job dumps APC | Ripples Nigeria

A former Lagos Commissioner for Home Affairs, AbdulHakeem AbdulLateef has resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is following his declaration to contest the governorship election in the state in 2023.

In his Independence Day message, the one-time lawmaker, said the decision was taken due to the rejection of his movement – Iyepe 2023 by some highly placed members of the party.

He expressed gratitude to former governor of Lagos, Bola Tinubu.

“When I joined politics, he was there for me and assisted me greatly to occupy very enviable positions in the government. He has developed so many other individuals in very many capacities. May Allah reward you abundantly,” he said.

According to him, the movement – IYEPE 2023 was launched “because I believe that the constitution allows freedom of expression and the rights of all citizens to participate in bringing about the needed transformation in all sectors of the economy.

“I am an indigene of Lagos state and an Awori by birth. I, therefore, have a duty to take positive steps including admonitions and practical reorientation of our people towards the ideal society we crave for.

“My desire is to win the pleasure of my Lord which no political position can replace and that is why I am not desperate. I will be totally fulfilled when I am able to make efforts to enlighten our people about good governance, welfarism, the growth and development of the youth, the care of the elderly, the growth of the private sector, the ideals of constitutional democracy and better lifestyles for the leaders and the led.

“This movement has been rejected by some close leaders I respect. I have, therefore decided to leave the party in order not to create disunity within the party. Please do not persecute or victimise my followers who have chosen to stay in APC. I leave them all in the care of the Lord. I am more concerned about paradise and I am not afraid of death. I will continue to preach the word of God and invite all Nigerians regardless of their religions, colour and race to be determined to be different. We cannot continue this way.”

