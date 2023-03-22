Ex-Lagos official, Odubiyi, gives Bode George 7-day ultimatum to retract comments

Olufemi Odubiyi, a former Commissioner for Science and Technology, Lagos State, has given Chief Olabode George a seven-day ultimatum to retract alleged defamatory comments made against him.

Odubiyi also demanded George to tender an unreserved apology and publish same on the cover pages of three prescribed national dailies.

He stated this through his lawyer, Ayodele Akintunde, SAN, in a letter addressed to George dated March 17 in Abuja.

Akintunde also threatened to slam a N1 billion suit against the media house and George as damages for the defamatory comments if they fail to comply with the demand.

The lawyer alleged that the PDP chieftain, in an interview on TV on March 10, accused Odubiyi of being a mole planted in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by the President-elect, Bola Tinubu of All Progressives Congress (APC), to rig February 25 presidential election.

The lawyer said his statements meant that his client was criminally minded and had been involved in criminal activities such as election rigging.

The letter read: “Our client’s reputation has been seriously injured and has suffered considerable distress, anxiety and embarrassment including threats to his person and that of his family members.

“Our client’s instructions are therefore to demand from you the following:

“Within seven days of the receipt of this letter, you personally retract live on Arise News and Arise News YouTube channel all the defamatory words/statements made against our client.

“And tender an unreserved apology to our client for the damage to his reputation.”

