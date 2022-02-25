Ex-Lagos PDP governorship candidate, Gbadamosi, ex-wife fight over ownership of estate

A former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos State, Babatunde Gbadamosi, is currently locked in a bitter feud with his estranged wife, Sade Balogun, over the ownership of Amen Estate, a highbrow residential area in the Lekki area of the state.

Gbadamosi has continued to insist that he was a part-owner of the estate.

He challenged his purported resignation as director in Redbricks Home International Limited, the owners of the estate, at the Federal High Court, Lagos.

But in a statement issued on Friday, Balogun dismissed the claim, saying “Gbadamosi was nothing more than a mere sleeping partner who did not have a single financial commitment in the business and had voluntarily resigned from his position as a director of the company.”

The woman is the Chief Executive Officer of Redbricks Home International Limited.

She described the PDP chieftain as an impostor.

The statement read: “The attention of the Management of Redbrick Homes International Ltd, developers of Amen Estate phase 1, phase 2 and phase 3, has been drawn to certain materials in circulation to the effect that Mr Babatunde Olalere Gbadamosi is associated with Redbrick Homes International Ltd and its real estate projects.

READ ALSO: Gbadamosi, Alebiosu emerge PDP candidates for Lagos East, Kosofe by-elections

“For the avoidance of doubt, once upon a time, Mr Gbadamosi, a full- time politician, used to be a sleeping partner/shareholder without any financial investment and one of the Directors of Redbrick Homes International Ltd, but he has since voluntarily transferred, for consideration, the entirety of his shares in Redbrick Homes International Limited and has also resigned his directorship of its Board since July 1, 2021.

“The Board composition, shareholding structure and share capital of Redbrick Homes International Limited has accordingly changed completely.

“Folasade Balogun, (formerly Folasade Gbadamosi) remains the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Redbrick Homes Intl Ltd, a position she has served in since the inception of the company and under her leadership, Redbrick Homes Intl Ltd has continued to deliver quality service to its customers uninterrupted.

“These facts can easily be verified at the Corporate Affairs Commission.

“However, we are aware that Babatunde is challenging his own voluntary resignation that was signed in front of two of his counsel, two of our counsel and a notary public, on the grounds that he signed under duress.

“Our lawyers, Babalakin & Co are dealing with this. The Suit No is: FHC/L/CS/742/2021 at the Federal High Court, Lagos before Justice A.O Faji.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now