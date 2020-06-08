Ex-Lagos police commissioner, Abubakar Tsav dies

Latest Politics

June 8, 2020
Ex-CP Tsav explains that Nigeria is not ripe enough for state police
A former Lagos State Police Commissioner, Abubakar Tsav, is dead.

Tsav, 82, died on Monday morning at the Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi, Benue State, after a long battle with diabetes and high blood pressure.

A family source told journalists on Monday evening that the ex-police commissioner was admitted at the hospital about three weeks ago after a crisis and later went into a coma.

He said: “We thought he would eventually come out of coma after one week but he did not make it. That is the wish of Allah.”

