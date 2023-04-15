Ex-lawmaker, Athan Achonu picks Labour Party’s governorship ticket in Imo

A former senator representing Imo North district, Athan Achonu, on Saturday, won the Labour Party governorship ticket in Imo State.

The returning officer, Calistus Ihejiagwa, who announced the election result in Owerri, said Achonu polled 134 votes to defeat his closest rival Jack Ogunewe, who got 121 votes.

He was elected into the Senate on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015.

However, the Court of Appeal, Abuja, nullified his victory in the election in December of the same year.

The returning officer said: “Athan Achonu, having certified the requirements by polling the highest number of votes in the primary exercise, is hereby returned as the Imo governorship of the Labour Party.”

