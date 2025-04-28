Ex-LP campaign spokesman, Kenneth Okonkwo, alleges INEC rigged out Peter Obi in 2023 election

A former presidential campaign spokesman for the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Kenneth Okonkwo, has alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) manipulated the poll results in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Okonkwo, who featured in a Channels Television Political programme on Sunday night, said the figures allocated to the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, were written down by INEC.

He lamented that more than two years after the election, INEC has failed to upload the polling units’ results to its portals as prescribed by the Electoral Act, 2022.

The veteran Nollywood actor insisted that Obi won the presidential election with over a million votes in Lagos State but his result was reduced by INEC.

He also claimed that the results in Rivers State were altered and rewritten in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“There is no explanation to it till today. Recall that I said that they wrote the results. The result given to Obi was allocated to him; that’s written. Go to Rivers State,” Okonkwo stated.

On the Supreme Court ruling that declared President Bola Tinubu the winner of the presidential election, the thespian added: “No, the court is not telling you they wrote, or they did not write. The court is telling you, ‘you did not produce the evidence to show substantial evidence that they wrote’. Where will you bring the evidence?”

On why his former party did not assign polling unit agents across the polling units nationwide, Okonkwo noted: “Yes, that is what it ought to be. And even the Electoral Act recognizes that not all the parties will have the resources to have agents in all the polling units, and that’s why the law always uses the word ‘may’.

“Why do you need an agent if you are operating under INEC, an INEC that is not corrupt and that will not manipulate the result? INEC collected N400 billion to organize elections in Nigeria.”

