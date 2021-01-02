Ex-Malian prime minister, Keita dies

Ex Malian Prime Minister, Modibo Keïta, is dead.

Keita died on Saturday in Morocco where he was receiving medical care.

He was 78.

The Communication Service in the Prime Minister’s office confirmed the ex-premier’s death in a statement.

The statement read: “It is with great sadness that we learnt this morning of the death of Mr. Modibo Kéita, former Prime Minister.

Keita was appointed Prime Minister by former Malian President, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, on January 8, 2015.

He replaced Moussa Mara following the events of May 14, 2014, in Kidal in which the Malian Army was attacked by separatist armed groups.

Keita was previously the country’s High Representative for the Inclusive Inter-Malian Dialogue designed to bring peace with the Tuareg separatists.

He held the prime minister’s position twice under President Alpha Omar Konaré in 2002 and under President Keita in 2015.

