Ex-military ruler, Nguema, sworn in as Gabonese president

A former military ruler, Brice Oligui Nguema, was sworn in as the Gabonese new president on Saturday.

Nguema, who led a coup which toppled former President Ali Bongo’s government in 2023, polled nearly 95 percent of the vote in last month’s election.

The ceremony held in the country’s capital, Libreville, was attended by 20 African heads of state.

Those in attendance were Adama Barrow ( Gambia), Bassirou Diomaye Faye (Senegal), Ismail Omar Guelleh (Djibouti) and Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo (Equatorial Guinea) and Felix Tshisekedi ( Congo), among others.

