Ex-minister counsels youth on importance of education | Ripples Nigeria

A former Minister of Youths and Sports, Bolaji Abdullahi, at the weekend urged governments at all levels to give priority attention to education in the country.

Abdullahi, who is also a former Commissioner for Education in Kwara State, made the call during a Spelling Bee Competition held at the Queens Elizabeth College, Ilorin.

He also implored the youth to see quality education as a prerequisite for success in life.

READ ALSO: Digital divide in education: Covid-19 reality

He said: “My parents were very poor. They were even poorer than the parents of most of you here. The way I survived during my primary and secondary education didn’t even meet up to the standard of many of you here. It was terrible.

“But here I am today, to the glory of Almighty Allah my parents are no more working. I’m taking care of them comfortably. So, the belief that anybody’s parents are poor is not an excuse, any youth in Nigeria with determination to succeed can even be better off than me in life.”

He also awarded scholarships to six winners of the spelling competition.

Join the conversation

Opinions