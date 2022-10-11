Politics
Ex-Minister, Ezekwesili, attacks Nigerian leaders over silence on ravaging floods
A former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has weighed into the discourse of climate disasters ravaging some parts of the country at the moment.
Many states have been recently submerged by floods with some residents in Kogi, Anambra, Bauchi, Gombe among others in the affected areas currently going through a tough time.
The incidents have recorded human and material losses with several displaced from their homes.
No fewer than six persons in Ibaji Local Government Areas of Kogi State for instance, were killed by the flood that ravaged communities in the area.
The disaster also destroyed over 600 hectares of rice farmland among several other buildings in the area.
The founder of FixPolitics Initiative, who reacted to the sad development via her verified Twitter handle on Tuesday, said presidential candidates should be quizzed on ways to address the problem.
She bemoaned paucity of effective policies to combat the disaster, blaming the development on poor leadership.
She wrote: “The sadder thing about the politics of climate change is how you hardly hear our own political and policy leadership give it the salience it needs in our Development Agenda.
Just imagine the economic and social costs of the unusual floods across the country. Leadership matters.
“Addressing the impact of climate change must be on the top of the presidential debates. Climate adaptation position for Africa needs Nigeria.”
By Ambali Abdulkabeer
