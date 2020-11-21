Ex-minister warns against imposition of northern candidate in 2023

A former Minister of Aviation in the First Republic, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, warned on Friday there would be serious chaos in the country if the North insists on fielding candidate in the 2023 presidential election.

Amaechi, who gave the warning during a chat with journalists at his country home in Ukpor, Nnewi-South local government area of Anambra State, said the country may explode if the two leading political parties decide to field candidates from the northern part of the country.

He said: “I am shocked that some people in the North still believe in the mandate by Uthman Danfodio that the region will continue to rule the country.”

Read also: APC warns politicians against overheating polity with debate on 2023 presidential ticket

The ex-minister insisted that for the peace and security of the country, the north must not continue to hold onto power as it is not their exclusive birthright.

The elder statesman added that he is aware there is a new thinking in the north that they can keep power to themselves.

“If that is the case, that the North wants to keep power in 2023, it might lead to a more serious case in the country.

“If the two parties provide northern candidates, then the two parties, in their vision would have created a situation that would explode and when it explodes, nobody should be blamed, except the people who have created the situation.”

Join the conversation

Opinions