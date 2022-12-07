Ex-Mozambican president’s son jailed 12 years for $2 billion fraud

A Maputo City Court in Mozambique on Wednesday sentenced Armando Ndambi Guebuza, the son of the country’s former president Armando Guebuza, to 12 years imprisonment for $2 billion fraud.

The court convicted Ndambi Guebuza and 10 others for money laundering, bribery and blackmail.

However, eight other defendants were acquitted by the court.

Other accomplices in the fraud including two top intelligence officials were handed sentences ranging between 10 and 12 years.

Justice Efigenio Baptista, who delivered the judgement, said the ex-president’s son was not remorseful in committing the crime which saw hundreds of millions of dollars in government-supported loans vanished.

The judge said: “Armando Ndambi Guebuza showed no remorse for committing the crime and he maintains that he has been targeted for political reasons.

“Ndambi still does not reckon that he wrongfully benefited from $33 million that the Mozambican people badly need.”

