Ex-NAF chief convicted of corruption paid N500,000 option of fine same day

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on Tuesday reversed the acquittal of a former Chief of Administration with the Nigerian Air Force Headquarters, Air Vice Marshal Alkali Mamu (retd).

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned Mamu for receiving gratification from a NAF contractor.

A Presidential Committee on the Audit of Defence Equipment Procurement set up by the Federal Government to look into contracts awarded for military procurements had accused the defendant and other senior military officers of abusing their positions.

The EFCC alleged that Mamu received gratification from a firm, Societe D’ Equipments Internationaux Nigeria Limited, which was executing contracts for the NAF at the time.

READ ALSO: Court orders interim forfeiture of N510m belonging to ex-NAF chief

However, Justice Salisu Garba of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Maitama, Abuja, on June 29, 2018, discharged and acquitted the ex-NAF chief on the grounds that the commission failed to prove its case against him.

Dissatisfied with the judgement, the EFCC approached the appeal court to take a second look at the case.

In its July 15 judgement, court sentenced Mamu to two years’ imprisonment with an option of N500,000 fine.

A certified true copy of the judgement was released to journalists on Tuesday.

While he was convicted of count 2, he was discharged and acquitted on counts 1, 3 and 4.

The ex-NAF officer paid the N500,000 fine on the same day the judgment was delivered.

Join the conversation

Opinions