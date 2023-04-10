Ex-Nasarawa dep gov regains freedom from kidnappers three days after

A former deputy governor of Nasarawa State, Prof Onje Gye-Wado, who was recently kidnapped has regained his freedom.

Unconfirmed reports say the professor of law who was abducted on Thursday from his country home in Rinza, near Wamba, headquarters of Wamba local government area of the state, was released after his family paid a N4 million ransom to the kidnappers.

His release was however confirmed by the state commissioner for information, Mr Dogo Shammah.

Prof Gye-Wado, served under the administration of the current National Chairman of APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, as deputy governor between 1999 and 2003.

The state command of the Nigeria Police had confirmed the abduction of the former deputy governor.

CP Maiyaki Baba, the Commissioner of Police, had assured that Prof. Onje Gye-Wado would be rescued as the command intensified its search and rescue operations.

“Information received by the command indicated that on 7/4/2023 at about 12:30am, unknown gunmen invaded Gwagi village in Wamba LGA, broke into the residence of one Prof. Onje Gye-wado and abducted him to an unknown destination.

“Upon receipt of the information, Police operatives attached to Wamba Division swiftly moved to the scene, but the abductors had fled with the victim before the police arrival,” Baba said.

In the aftermath, the abductors reportedly placed a call to family members demanding for a N70 million ransom which was eventually negotiated to N4 million before he was freed.

“They collected the ransom near Mada Hills Secondary School in Akwanga with N200 recharge card. Then he was released near Angwan chiyawa close to those hills between Akwanga and Nasarawa Eggon,” a family source was quoted to have said.

