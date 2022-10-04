Ex-Nasarawa Gov, Al-Makura, compares Tinubu to Awolowo, Azikiwe, Ahmadu Bello

Former Governor of Nasarawa State and Senator representing Nasarawa South in the National Assembly, Tanko Umaru Al-Makura, says the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, can only be compared to nationalists and Nigeria’s founding fathers like Obafemi Awolowo, Nnamdi Azikiwe and Sir Ahmadu Bello.

Al-Makura who made the assertion on Monday while fielding questions from journalists in Abuja, insisted that none of the presidential candidates being paraded by other parties “can match the competence and achievements of Tinubu,” adding that the combination of the former Lagos State Governor and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, would put the country on the path of progress and development.

“Take the pairs of all the political parties’ presidential candidates and their running mates.

”You cannot find any of them that can come close to the combination of Tinubu and Shettima.

”Take them one by one and compare them with any of the two pairs in other parties, you won’t go far before you realise that it is not a contest.

“Look at the way he mentored people. I call him a mentor of mentors. You can liken Tinubu to our leaders of the first republic.

”The Sardaunas, Akintolas, the Awolowos, the Azikiwes, who made people what they were at that time.

”And this to me is a leader that is cut in their image. Talk about any prominent Nigerian.

”Get a number of prominent Nigerians that have excelled and attained certain very enviable positions, you find a substantial number of them were mentored by Tinubu. Examples are all over the place to see.

”So, you can see his impact in human capital development, physical and economic infrastructural development and democratic advancement.

”Take Tinubu and what he has done in Lagos State and the country physically, politically, socially, culturally and economically, I do not see any presidential candidate that can match his competence, achievements and vision,” the ex-Governor said.

