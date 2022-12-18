Ex-Nasarawa governor, Al-Makura visits Tinubu, pledges support for 2023 election

The former Nasarawa State governor, Umaru Al-Makura, on Sunday pledged his support to the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the 2023 election.

Al-Makura, according to a statement issued by his media aide, Ibraheem Muhammad, made the pledge when he visited Tinubu in Abuja.

He said: “I visited the presidential candidate of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to register my firm loyalty and support to him ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“I and my teeming supporters across different backgrounds have been sensitising the electorates to support and vote for Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.”

The ex-governor noted that because most of the party’s campaign rallies had been organised in the cities, his team was taking the campaigns to the electorates at the grassroots.

“I support his campaign manifesto which has captured plans to ensure that the grassroots enjoy dividends of democracy.

“I told Senator Tinubu that his visit to the grassroots at Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State has rekindled the hope of the people at the grassroots.

“I also told him that supporting the grassroots people will enhance peace, reduce rural-urban migration and enhance growth and development,” Al-Makura added.

