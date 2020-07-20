Ex-NDDC chief has no NYSC certificate – Akpabio

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, said on Monday the former acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Joi Nunieh, did not participate in the mandatory one year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The minister also told the House of Representatives Committee probing the alleged financial mismanagement in the commission that Nunieh had no exemption letter.

Since the National Assembly began the probe of the NDDC activities, there had been accusations and counter-accusations between the duo.

Nunieh had also accused the minister of sexual harassment.

She also alleged that Akpabio coerced her to take an oath in a bid to cover-up fraudulent financial deals in the commission.

READ ALSO: Akpabio threatens to sue ex-NDDC chief for alleged character defamation

The ex-Akwa Ibom governor had also claimed that the former NNDC chief was sacked for insubordination.

When the House committee asked him about the dispute with Nunieh, the minister said: “The former Managing Director of the NDDC was relieved of her appointment when I received a letter from the then Chief of Staff (may his soul rest in peace) that she did not possess the requisite qualifications to be there.

“For instance, we have written twice to the National Youth Service Corps and twice they have insisted that she never served and that she does not have an NYSC certificate or an exception.”

Join the conversation

Opinions