Ex-NEMA chief, Sidi rejoins PDP

The former Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Alhaji Sani Sidi, on Saturday rejoined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State.

Sidi left the PDP for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019.

The ex-NEMA chief, who addressed the party supporters at the Kaduna central senatorial office, called for unity ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He said: “I’m now a member of PDP. I’m just coming back home to my party. We are consulting with stakeholders on my governorship aspiration and will keep members posted as developments unfold.”

