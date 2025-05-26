Ex-NERC chairman, Sam Amadi, cautions Atiku-led coalition on Tinubu’s ‘dark politics’

A former Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Sam Amadi, has cautioned the opposition alliance led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to remain vigilant against President Bola Tinubu’s adept use of what he terms “dark politics.

”Amadi, also the Director of the Abuja School of Social and Political Thoughts, said on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Monday that the coalition was strategically and organizationally fragile ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

He expressed doubt about the current opposition’s cohesion compared to the more disciplined and purposeful approach of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during its 2015 campaign.

He argued that back then, party leaders had a clear hierarchy— Gen. Muhammadu Buhari’s substantial voter base was undisputed and allowed for united action.

“In 2015, politicians understood who should lead. Buhari consistently secured over nine million votes even in defeat, and the party rallied behind him. Today, the ego crisis is palpable; everyone seems to be vying for personal prominence rather than collective victory,” the ex-NERC boss noted.

Amadi, who highlighted Tinubu’s mastery of political maneuvering, warned that the ruling party is likely to exploit divisions within the opposition camp through infiltration and subterfuge.

“We should expect more betrayals, planted agents, and media manipulation. The APC learnt from its own successes and the failures of the PDP.

“Now they wield the dark arts of politics with proficiency and little restraint,” he observed.

Amadi also emphasized the absence of a unifying ideology or singular purpose within the alliance.

He noted that, unlike the APC’s previous engagement with civil society and the media, the current coalition appears distracted by individual ambitions and lacks cohesive leadership.

“What does this coalition truly stand for? Their diversity of interests and expectations undermines any clear mission to get this government out,” he remarked.

