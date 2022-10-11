Ex-NERC chief, Sam Amadi, rejects appointment into PDP campaign council

The former Chairman of the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Sam Amadi, has rejected his appointment to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council.

Amadi, who is also the Director, Abuja School of Social and Political Thoughts (ASSPT), was recently appointed as Director of Research for the National Campaign Management Committee (NCMC), an arm of the PCC.

In a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja, the former NERC chief said the appointment was in conflict with his present position.

He added that his position required a high degree of non-partisanship and hence he could not accept the appointment.

Amadi thanked the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, for considering him fit for such an appointment.



He said: “I am also delighted that the committee is headed by a man of your character and pedigree, someone I have had the honour and privilege of working with in the past.

“I have no doubt that you will, as always, make a huge success of this opportunity.

“Notwithstanding that I am honoured to be appointed as one of the directors to work with you, I humbly want to decline the appointment, and hereby abstain from participating in such a role.

“The decision to decline the offer has stemmed from the conflicts of interest emanating from various responsibilities in which I act as a leader of different platforms where political neutrality and objectivity are required of me.”

