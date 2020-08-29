Ex-NHRC chief joins APC

The ex-Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Prof. Bem Angwe, on Saturday, joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State.
Angwe, who was appointed by former President Goodluck Jonathan as the NHRC chief, was not a card-carrying member of any political party before his foray into partisan politics.
He was officially welcomed into the APC at a ceremony held in Tse-Kucha, Gboko local government area of the state.
The ex-NHRC chief said the APC was the only political party in the country whose manifesto and motto appealed to him.
READ ALSO: Edo deputy governor joins Obaseki, quits APC
He said: “The opportunity of participating in the political process of this state and country is appealing and I have looked at the motto and manifesto of all the political parties in the country and only the APC’s appeals to me.
“Their motto is peace, justice, and unity which represents what I do all my life. So I seek to uphold peace and justice for my people.”
The Chairman of the APC National Caretaker Committee, Mai Mala Buni, who officially received Angwe at the event, described him as “a huge asset to the party.”
- Igini, INEC REC accused by APC of plot to rig Edo guber for Obaseki, responds - August 29, 2020
- BREAKING: Nigeria records 250 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking its total to 53,727; death toll now 1,011 - August 29, 2020
- APC accuses INEC REC of colluding with Obaseki to rig Edo election, claims it has evidence - August 29, 2020