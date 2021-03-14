Ex-Niger Delta militant, Dokubo declares self leader of ‘Biafra govt’ | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria In One Minute
Ex-Niger Delta militant, Dokubo declares self leader of ‘Biafra govt’
An ex- Niger Delta agitator, Mujahid Asari Dokubo, on Sunday declared himself the leader of the new “Biafra de facto customary government.”
Dokubo, who made the declaration in a statement issued by one Uche Mefor, named as the customary government’s Head of Information and Communication, said he was seeking a better life for the Igbo people who were victims of injustice and marginalization in many parts of the country.
The duo of George Onyibe and Emeka Esiri were listed as Secretary of the group and officer in charge of legal matters respectively.
Dokubo, who is the Founder of the Niger Delta People’s Volunteer Force, said the body would address the security challenges faced by the Igbos and focus on science and technology to make life easier for the people.
The ex-militant said: “We are going to pursue rigorously the education of our people, we are going to make sure that we feed ourselves.
“You are all aware of the recent plot where they decided to stop food from the north. They failed woefully, they will continue to fail.
“Nobody can stop us. Nobody can blockade us as they did in the first war. We are not going to fight any war with anybody, we are walking to freedom.
“We will not shoot any gun with them, they will prepare their weapon but they will have nobody to kill with their weapon.
READ ALSO: Buhari replaces Dokubo as Amnesty boss
“We as people have resolved that as Biafra, it’s time for us to take our destiny in our hands and bring freedom to ourselves and our children and the generation of Biafrans yet unborn.
“I hesitate a little but I thank God that it’s time for us to do our duty and our service to motherland, I have accepted this role. I have dedicated my life a hundred percent to play this role.
“My first act today in taking this position is to name those who would be on the driver’s seat to navigate through this period of tempest, this period of uncertainty.”
