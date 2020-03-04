Ex-Niger Delta militants reject Dokubo’s suspension, probe committee

Some ex-militants in the oil-rich Niger Delta had protested the suspension of the Special Adviser to the President on the Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles Dokubo.

The ex-militants also kicked against the composition of the probe committee set up by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Dokubo, to look into the activities of the Presidential Amnesty Office.

The ex-agitators under the umbrella of the Niger Delta Youth Council, at a press briefing on Tuesday, called on the presidency to disband the committee with immediate effect and constitute a new panel to include leaders, ex-militants and human development experts from the region.

They also accused the NSA of flooding the committee with his stooges, northerners and members of his office.

According to them, Monguno was representing his personal interest.

The National Coordinator of the Council, Jator Abido, who led the protesters, said the suspension of Dokubo and the setting up of the probe panel without input from stakeholders from the Niger Delta was faulty.

He said: “If the activities of that agency must be probed, Babagana Monguno should also be probed because the office is under his purview.

“We are irked by the names of members of the committee which was constituted without consulting critical stakeholders from the (Niger Delta) region and as if that insult was not enough, Monguno selected northerners who we know to be his stooges. This is a development that will render futile the genuine intention of the probe.

“Monguno is treating us without respect and stripping us of our deserved honour as if we are a conquered group. But this latest development will mark the end of such insult.”

