Ex-Nigerian Airways workers plead for payment of outstanding entitlements

Workers of the defunct Nigeria Airways on Tuesday pleaded with the Federal Government to pay their outstanding pension entitlements.

The workers also lamented that the non-payment of the outstanding entitlements have brought untold hardships on them, especially with the consequences of the rampaging COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chairman, Nigeria Airways Pensioners branch of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, NUP, Sam Nzene, while speaking in Abuja at the NUP National Secretariat, said: “Nothing has been given to us so far as a palliative, even our pensions that have been due since two years, the balance of 50 per cent have not been paid. Our members are suffering greatly since this lockdown commenced nothing to eat. Considering our age, some of us have terminal sicknesses and we can’t buy drugs because of the situation.

“Some of my members have even died from COVID-19. I can authoritatively tell you that some of my members have died especially in Kano, we have about five members that have died due to COVID-19. We are appealing to the government to pay the balance of our pension.

“We are not even talking about palliative because no one is thinking about the wellbeing of pensioners. All we are saying is, pay us our pension so that we can survive and take care of ourselves under this terrible period. Considering our age, we are very vulnerable and the government should consider us in their plans.”

