Ex-Nigerian footballer, Obafemi Martins, reacts to reports of nightclub fracas with Burna Boy | Ripples Nigeria

Ex-Nigerian footballer, Obafemi Martins, reacts to reports of nightclub fracas with Burna Boy
Former Nigerian international footballer, Obafemi Martins has revealed in a recent chat on Instagram that there is no bad blood between himself and two-time Grammy nominee, Burna Boy.
Obafemi popularly known as Obagoal is making this claim days after the indigenous rapper, CDQ called out Burna Boy for disrepecting the former Inter Milan forward.
On Monday, March 1, CDQ levelled accusations against Burna Boy.
Here is what he wrote;
‘I still can’t phantom this an artist just disrespected Obagoal on thinking he’s now bigger n say e don get mouth pass Obafemi Martins and I imagine how he was able to go back home n sleep comfortably without conscience in this same Lagos igbagbè manshe awa eda ooo.
Read also: Nigerian singer, CDQ knocks Burna Boy for disrespecting ex-Super Eagles star, Obafemi Martins
Burna for the first time I’m disappointed in u!!!!! U and ur boys need to go apologize to Obagoal now! No let dem dey deceive u wit ur village title say african gi-ant com dey disrespect Oba Eko lonpe bi. Obafemi Martins is not anybody’s mate. if we dey cry make we dey see
U don’t disrespect anyone in my circle and I look d another way, no way”.
Obagoal has now taken to his social media page, Instagram to react to the drama that played out on Saturday.
He mentioned that he has mended his differences with the singers, Burna and CDQ.
Here is what he wrote on his Instagram page;
