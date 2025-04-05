Ex-NIWA MD, Moughalu wins Labour Party’s guber ticket in Anambra

A former Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Chief George Moughalu, on Saturday won the Labour Party governorship primary in Anambra State.

He garnered 573 votes to defeat his rival, John Nwosu, who recorded 19 votes in the exercise.

A total of 601 persons were accredited for the election held at Finotel Hotel, Awka, and witnessed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and some election observers.

However, 592 votes were declared valid and five others invalid.

In his remark after the election, Moughalu urged his opponent to work for the party’s success in the November 8 election.



Moghalu said he was ready to defeat Governor Charles Soludo in the election.

He said: “I thank the party for ensuring a level playing field. And I thank the people for the confidence they repose in the party. We have to go to work to sell the Labour Party agenda that it is for the benefit of the whole Anambra people. We must set our agenda and ensure it reaches all the books and crannies of the state.

“Anambra is a blessed state, it is not lacking in human and natural resources. All we need to do is to ensure a level playing field by harnessing the potential for the good of the state.”

