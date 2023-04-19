Metro
Ex-NPA staff jailed 14 years for N24.3m fraud
Justice Mojisola Dada of the Lagos State Special Offences Court, Ikeja, on Wednesday, sentenced a retired staff of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Nasiru Ogara, to 14 years imprisonment for N24.3 million fraud.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Ogara and New Age Motor Waste Basket Limited on a four-count charge of fraud.
They were arraigned for obtaining the fund under false pretences and issuance of dud cheques in 2017.
In her ruling, Justice Dada held that the prosecution effectively proved the ingredients of the offences against the defendants.
She found the defendants guilty on counts one, two, and three and sentenced Ogara to 14 years in prison on the first two counts.
The judge sentenced the retiree to two years jail term on count three.
Dada, however, discharged the defendants on count four.
She held that the sentences would run concurrently.
The judge imposed a fine of N15 million on the retiree’s company on the first three counts.
She also ordered the company to wind up, its assets sold and the proceeds used to pay the complainant.
The judge ordered Ogara to restitute the N24.3 million to the complainant.
